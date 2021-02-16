Dairy farmers working to provide food assistance in Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Free milk and food will be distributed to those in need at a drive -thru event at Calvery Church thanks to the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP) government-funded grants.

According to a release, Pennsylvania’s dairy farmers are working with USDA-approved vendor Global Trading LLC along with other community organization recipients, including Lehigh Valley Dairy Farms, YMCA of Centre County and Calvary Chruch, to distribute 1,276 food boxes. Each food box contains one gallon of milk along with an assortment of dairy, produce and meat.

The drive-thru event takes place Thursday, Feb. 18, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Calvary Church. The address is 150 Harvest Fields Drive, Boalsburg, Pa. 16827.

Each vehicle will receive one box while supplies last. It is asked that all drivers and passengers remain in their vehicles, and they will be promoted to open their trunk to receive the food products. For those that do not have trunks, they will instead be promoted to open their window.

These dairy farmers, through the American Dairy Association North East (ADANE), have distributed more than 800,000 gallons of milk at more than 200 drive-thru and drop-off events since April 2020.