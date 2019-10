CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The woman who was arrested for allegedly killing her husband and claiming suicide has been extradited back to Clearfield County.

According to District Attorney, William Shaw, Kimberly Sue Williams, is now being held in the Clearfield County jail.

Williams was returned to the jail Tuesday afternoon.

Williams was arraigned on Criminal Homicide and related charges. Williams was originally taken into custody in North Carolina earlier this month.