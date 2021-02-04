DA: Use of force in officer-involved shooting was justified

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An officer-involved shooting that happened in Johnstown on January 9, 2021, was ruled justified use of force by the Cambria County District Attorney’s Office.

Johnstown Police Department say they were dispatched to a home on the 500 block of Woodvale Avenue in the City of Johnstown, for a report of a home burglary with forced entry that involved a firearm.

According to District Attorney Neugebauer, 29 year old Jaymir Khali Hall-Huger led police on car chase, that resulted in several parked cars being damaged and the suspect’s car getting stuck on a railroad crossing.

Hall-Huger then led officers on a foot chase, jumping into the Conemaugh River. Officers say he had to be rescued and was arrested shortly after.

District Attorney added that during the incident, a Johnstown Police Officer utilized his firearm.

The Cambria County District Attorney, Greg Neugebauer released the following statement:

Following protocol, the Pennsylvania State Police completed an independent investigation into an officer-involved shooting that occurred on January 9, 2021, during a pursuit of Jaymir Khali Hall-Huger. Mr. Hall-Huger was subsequently charged with multiple offenses including Burglary, Criminal Trespass, Fleeing or Attempting to Elude, Terroristic Threats, Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Simple Assault, Accidents Involving Damage to Unattended Vehicle or Property, and Reckless Driving.

The complete investigative file, including interviews, photographs, dashcam video, radio chatter recordings, surveillance video, and reports was turned over to the Cambria County District Attorney’s Office for review.

After a careful and thorough review of the complete investigation, District Attorney Greg

Neugebauer determined that the use of force was justified under Pennsylvania Law.

District Attorney Neugebauer indicated: “The Officer had a right to protect himself from death or serious bodily injury, and his actions were reasonable and legally proper under the facts and circumstances of the event.”