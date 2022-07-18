BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A press conference is scheduled for Tuesday morning where new information is expected to be released following an investigation into the murder of a Hollidaysburg man in 2020.

Tyler Richard Slippy, 27 of Hollidaysburg.

The Blair County District Attorney’s Office announced the conference will be held at 10 a.m. and will discuss the death of Tyler Richard Slippy, 27.

Slippy was found dead by family members on Nov. 22, 2020 in his apartment along Allegheny Street. An autopsy showed he died from severe blood loss from four separate stab wound. The autopsy also showed defensive wounds on Slippy’s hands, indicating he fought against his assailant.

Police later identified Kenneth Kim as a suspect in the murder in December 2020 when it was found he had a cut on his hand.

Kim reportedly stole a car fled from authorities as they were serving search warrants. He was later found at a hotel in Ebensburg where state police say he retreated into his room and committed suicide by gunshot.

During the investigation, it was discovered Kim allegedly had a romantic interest in a female co-worker who was already engaged in a romantic relationship with Slippy.

This information was supported by a close friend of Kim who told police he confessed to murdering Slippy because of their “romantic rivalry.”

The District Attorney’s office said in January 2021 they would have authorized an arrest for Kim for first-degree murder had he not taken his own life.