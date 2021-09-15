DA seeks death penalty in murder of Bedford County man

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Bedford County District Attorney’s office filed a notice of intent to seek the death penalty in the case against Tico Franklin.

“We have just received a large portion of the Commonwealth’s evidence and we are still sorting through it to see what role Mr. Franklin played, and we are working with his family to get a fuller picture of his background and who he is,” co-counsel for Franklin, Dan Kiss said.

Franklin, 38, is accused of killing 62-year-old, Brian Hunter, of Bedford County, in April. Franklin got into an argument with Hunter’s daughter and “put his hands on her,” according to the charges filed. The daughter then called Hunter who arrived at the scene and told Franklin to leave, police said.

Police said Franklin shot Hunter multiple times before stealing a bullet-proof vest and car keys to flee the scene. Franklin fled Bedford County and traveled to Maryland in the stolen vehicle, according to police.

The vehicle was located on Interstate 70 in Maryland, and Franklin was taken into custody.

Franklin is charged with criminal homicide, murder of the first and third degree, aggravated assault, robbery and reckless endangerment.

Franklin is also represented by attorney Michael Filia. The next court date is a status conference scheduled for Oct. 13.

