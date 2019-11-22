DA says Roaring Spring officer-involved shooting was justified

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Blair County District Attorney Richard Consiglio has reviewed evidence of the officer-involved shooting in Roaring Spring that happened on July 26, 2019.

The DA reports after looking at all the evidence, Todd Eric Messner refused to comply with officer commands, said he had a firearm, then turned and pointed his loaded gun towards the officer.

Among other evidence, the autopsy report showed that Messner was intoxicated with meth at a level “exceeding the upper limit” which can cause violent behavior and hallucinations.

DA Consiglio states that deadly force was legally justified and warrants no criminal prosecution.