CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An investigation into abuse in the Glendale School District has been completed and no charges will be filed, the Cambria County District Attorney’s Office announced.

On January 26, an incident allegedly occurred at Glendale School District that was reported to police. The Pennsylvania State police proceeded with a “thorough and exhaustive” investigation, the office stated.

The DA’s office carefully reviewed all information taken from the investigation and determined that criminal charges are “not appropriate.”

Originally, multiple parents of the life skills class went to the board and expressed concerns about their children being put in a restraint high chair for behavior purposes. Under Pennsylvania law, it is illegal to use forms of restraint against a child unless they present a danger to other students and employees.

Students within the life skills class have disabilities that limit their movement or verbal abilities. Disabilities include cerebral palsy, autism, down syndrome, and tuberous sclerosis. Since the school district is small, these students are combined into one class.