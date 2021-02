SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A large amount of methamphetamine and marijuana were seized from a home in Somerset County on Friday, according to District Attorney Jeffrey Thomas.

A search warrant was executed by the Somerset County Drug Task Force and the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office for a home in Friedens. According to Thomas, the fugitive at the residence was taken into custody.

The fugitive has not yet been named. The seized drugs are pictured below.