DA: Man found guilty for 2017 murder of Curwensville teen

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Clearfield District Attorney Ryan Sayers announced that a jury found one suspect guilty in the 2017 Curwensville murder of a teenager.

Denny Bailey, 41, was found guilty of first-degree murder and all other charges. Bailey will serve a mandatory life sentence though further sentencing on other charges will occur in the future, according to Sayers.

The victim, 19-year-old Chase Anderson was found in a wooded area off of Pike Township in August 2017. A forensic team from Mercyhurst University determined that Anderson died of blunt force trauma and was stabbed 26 times.

After Anderson was killed, investigators say his body was burned to cover the evidence.