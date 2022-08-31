CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown man has pleaded guilty to charges of 3rd-degree murder after a robbery turned into a homicide last January, according to Cambria County District Attorney Greg Neugebauer.

29-year-old Dionte Jones

Dionte Jones, 29, was the alleged shooter and was arrested out of state by U.S. Marshalls, in Oct. 2021. He was placed in a North Carolina prison before eventually being brought back to Cambria County.

Dashawn Green-Brewster was a Philadelphia native living in Johnstown when he disappeared Jan. 18, 2021, was killed by a gunshot wound to the head, according to charges filed.

Jones had planned to rob Brewster. After pulling a gun, Brewster tried to run but police said Jones got off five shots, one of which hit Brewster in the head.

Police said that’s when his body was taken by two other women, Joyce and Janayah Smith, and dumped along Mulligan Road in Indiana County. The body was later found by a PennDOT worker.

Neugebauer said Jones’ plea will come with six to 16 years in prison and four years probation afterward. His sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 3 at 10 a.m.