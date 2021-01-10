DA: Johnstown man arrested after eluding officers, accused of home burglary

Danger on the road. Blue flasher on the police car at night.

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police in Johnstown have arrested a man accused of burglarizing a home, and leading police on a pursuit, according to Cambria County District Attorney Greg Neugebauer.

Authorities says the incident happened just before 11 p.m. on January 9.

Johnstown Police Department say they were dispatched to a home on the 500 block of Woodvale Avenue in the City of Johnstown, for a report of a home burglary with forced entry that involved a firearm.

According to District Attorney Neugebauer, 29 year old Jaymir Khali Hall-Huger led police on car chase, that resulted in several parked cars being damaged and the suspect’s car getting stuck on a railroad crossing.

Hall-Huger then led officers on a foot chase, jumping into the Conemaugh River. Officers say he had to be rescued and was arrested shortly after.

District Attorney added that during the incident, a Johnstown Police Officer utilized his firearm.

Police say there were no injuries as a result of the firearm discharge, but that officer is currently under investigation by State Police, and has been assigned to administrative duties per the department’s policy, until the investigation is complete.

Jaymie Khali Hall-Huger faces several charges, including: Burglary, Criminal Trespass, Fleeing or Attempting to Elude, Terroristic Threats, Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Simple Assault, among other charges.

He is awaiting his arraignment and is being housed at the Cambria County Jail.