DA: Jefferson County man guilty of 169 charges from child sexual abuse

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — After jury trial May 20 and 21, that Jefferson County man was found guilty of charges that stem from sexual abuse of a child over four years.

Enos Hershberger, of Henderson Township, was found guilty of 169 charges, according to Jefferson County District Attorney Jeff Burkett. These charges include multiple counts of rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault, incest and other related charges.

Burkett successfully prosecuted the case, and Attorney Joe Ryan, of Reynoldsville, represented Hershberger, according to a press release.

“This was a tragic case involving a young Amish woman who is now an adult,” Burkett said. “She was very brave and gave powerful, compelling testimony. She had to relive and painfully and specifically describe years of sexual and physical abuse.

“I cannot express how proud of her I am and how greatly I respect her for her courage.”

Burkett thanked Pennsylvania State Trooper Michael D’Andrea for the work he did on the case as well as his office’s County Detectives Jeff Lee and Dave Ray.

Additionally, Burkett expressed special thanks to his Victim/Witness Advocate Michelle Fusco, Robin McMillen from Passages and his entire staff for “showing great compassion” to the victim and her husband.

“The victim told Michelle after the trial was over that she was ‘treated like family’ by our office and was amazed at the kindness everyone showed her,” Burkett said. ” I am so proud of my staff. For them, this is not just a job. They are invested in the cause of justice, and they truly care about the people we serve.”