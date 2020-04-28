State Police investigate officer-involved shooting in Bedford County

BEDFORD, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania State Police responded to a domestic-related incident which resulted in the accused being shot in response to the threat he was posing to the troopers.

Troopers report that on April 27, 2020, just before 5 p.m. they arrived at a residence on Pitt Street. Upon entering the apartment, they say 45-year-old James Best was wielding a knife and failed to obey commands from the troopers.

According to the report, two troopers then used their duty weapons in response to the threat. They then rendered aid to Best until EMS arrived. Best was taken from the scene for further medical treatment.

An investigation is being conducted by the Pennsylvania State Police Troop G Major Case Team in conjunction with the Bedford County District Attorney’s Office.

The involved troopers are currently on administrative duties as per department protocols.