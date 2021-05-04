DA: Clearfield County Blue Mass scheduled

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Clearfield County District Attorney and the Blue Mass Committee said this year’s event has been scheduled.

Ryan Sayers, the district attorney, said this year’s event is scheduled for noon Sunday, May 16, at St. Francis of Assisi Church.

Blue Mass is celebrated annually in Catholic churches, especially for law enforcement officers, firefighters, correctional officers, 911 operators and EMS personnel.

The blue color relates to the blue uniforms often worn by those working in public service.

Sayers said all public safety personnel are invited, and formal dress or uniform is strongly suggested. The general public is also welcome to attend.