DA: Centre County rape suspect fled country

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man suspected of raping a woman in Patton Township last year has fled the country, according to the Centre County District Attorney.

Katlo Magogodi, 23, was released from jail after posting 10 percent of $100,000 bail on Aug. 25, and Centre County District Attorney Bernie Cantorna said Patton Township police were told by the FBI that Magogodi boarded a plane bound for Botswana at Dulles International Airport on Sept. 9.

Magogodi was awaiting trial on charges that included felony counts of rape, aggravated indecent assault and sexual assault and had been ordered to surrender his passport as part of his bail conditions.

Cantorna pointed out Magogodi’s bail was lowered in August by a district judge against the objections of his office.

“We thought he was flight risk,” Cantorna said Friday.

Magogodi’s bail was originally set at $100,000 cash by Magisterial District Judge Thomas Jordan when he was arraigned July 29, but Magisterial District Judge Steven Lachman agreed to modify it to 10 percent of $100,000 after a bail hearing on Aug. 5, when Magogodi was in district court for his preliminary hearing.

All charges against Magogodi were bound over for trial after his preliminary hearing and on Aug. 25, he posted the 10 percent of $100,000, according to online court records.

Cantorna said when it was learned Magogodi wasn’t complying with his supervised bail conditions, his office filed to have Magogodi’s bail revoked on Oct. 5 and President Judge Pamela Ruest granted the motion Oct. 15.

By then and unbeknownst to authorities, he was already out of the country. Cantorna said if Magogodi does return to the United States, he’ll be arrested, but that scenario is unlikely.

“There’s no reasonable expectation he’s coming back,” Canorna said.

Magogodi was arrested July 29 when a woman reported to Patton Township police that Magogodi, an acquaintance, had forced himself on her, poked her in the chest twice with a knife he took away from her when she tried to defend herself and then raped her on the floor of her Vairo Boulevard apartment.

The woman said a few days before, Magogodi got aggressive with her after she rebuffed his advances when the two returned to his apartment on Vairo Boulevard apartment after jogging together. Magogodi blocked the door when she tried to leave and he kissed and fondled her and eventually got her on the floor. A neighbor who was walking by heard the commotion and knocked, allowing her to run from the apartment.

A few days later she was raped after she met up with Magogodi to talk about what had happened. The two took a bike ride and went their separate ways, but Magogodi showed up at her apartment to pick up a bottle of Tylenol. It was then he again got aggressive and ultimately raped her, according to police.