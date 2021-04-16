Cambria County couple busted with $65k worth of meth

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Cambria County Detective Bureau found 600 grams of methamphetamine (valued at $65,000), heroin, pills, marijuana and $10,274 in a drug bust April 16.

It’s reported Amanda Robinson and Michael Knisely of Johnstown are both being charged by the Cambria County Detective Bureau with one count of felony conspiracy, 2 felony counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, 2 misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance, and one count of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Drug and drug paraphernalia detectives found.

Cambria County Sheriff’s Deputies came into contact with Robinson and Knisely at the Econo Lodge on Napoleon Street in the City of Johnstown and discovered the drug activity, according to a press release from the Cambria County District Attorney’s Office,

The Pennsylvania State Parole, Pennsylvania State Police and the FBI Safe Streets Task Force also assisted in the investigation.

All charges will be prosecuted by District Attorney Greg Neugebauer.

“Today, a large quantity of methamphetamine was taken off of our streets through a cooperative effort between the Sheriff’s Department, County Detectives, PA State Parole, Pennsylvania State Police and the FBI Safe Streets Task Force,” Neugebauer said. “We are committed to continuing to fight every day to get illegal substances out of our neighborhoods.”