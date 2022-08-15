CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A corrections officer was injured after an inmate assaulted them on Sunday morning, according to a press release by the Cambria County District Attorney’s Office.

Siddeeq Henry mugshot from Cambria County Prison

According to DA Greg Neugebauer, at about 10 a.m. inmate Siddeeq Henry, 31, of Philadelphia assaulted a corrections officer who then had to go to the hospital for the injuries they received. An investigation into the assault was done by The Cambria County Detective Bureau along with the District Attorney Office.

Charges for Henry are expected to be filed within the next two days and he faces felony assault by a prisoner, multiple felony counts of aggravated assault, misdemeanor institutional vandalism, and related offenses, Neugebauer said.

“We take the safety of the men and women in Corrections very seriously, and we will aggressively prosecute crimes committed against them as they are working to protect our community,” Neugebauer said. “The staff at the Cambria County Prison are to be commended for their quick action to prevent further harm to their colleague. The injured Corrections Officer remains in our thoughts and prayers.”

Henry remains lodged in Cambria County Prison after failing to post bond on an unrelated case.