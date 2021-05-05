CVS Health offering walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations

(WTAJ) — CVS Health announced that beginning May 5, walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations will be available nationwide.

“Thanks to the dedication and effort of our colleagues, I am proud to say we helped achieve the President’s accelerated 100-day goal of 200 million vaccines and have administered over 17 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to date,” CVS Health President and CEO Karen S. Lynch said, in a press release.

Same-day scheduling will also be made available for appointments as soon as one hour from the time of scheduling. Appointments are updated throughout the day to account for same-day cancellations.

To schedule an appointment or get more information on available locations visit www.cvs.com.