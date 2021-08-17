Customers raise nearly $800k for ‘kidz’ in their local communities

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The annual month of in-store fundraising Sheetz does with Sheetz For The Kidz in July saw the company raise almost $800,000 to help kids in the community they serve.

Sheetz For the Kidz is an employee-driven charity supporting underprivileged children. They raised $782,015 during July. The company said that this is the second-highest total ever raised by Sheetz For the Kidz during this month.

“We are extremely appreciative of our customers and their ongoing generosity,” said Brittany Funcheon, Executive Director for Sheetz For the Kidz. “As we continue through these challenging times, our customers continue to amaze us by their desire to give back. Thanks to their donations, Sheetz For the Kidz will be able to make the upcoming holiday season brighter for thousands of local children and families in need.”

Every year, during July and December, Sheetz customers can support kids in their local communities through donation boxes near the register. With 100 percent of all donations directly supporting local children, Sheetz For the Kidz provides children in need the opportunity to celebrate the holidays with gifts such as new toys, clothes and other basic needs.



The company and employees work with the Salvation Army to receive wish lists from local families. Employees shop, wrap and host holiday parties for the children and their families. Last year, more than $1.8 million was distributed, making the holiday season brighter for nearly 10,000 children in the six states Sheetz operates.



In working with Make-A-Wish, funds are raised during the campaign to also sponsor the wishes of children with life-threatening medical conditions. The charity sponsors one child per Sheetz operating district, which will total 58 children this year.

Sheetz For the Kidz also partners with Feeding America to provide food to children in need. This year, their commitment will equate to 6.4 million meals served through backpack programs, kids cafés, school and mobile pantries and summer feeding programs.

If you’d like to help support Sheetz For the Kidz throughout the year, the company said you can do the following:

Purchasing a Sheetz For the Kidz water, with 25 cents from each bottle directly supporting the charity.

Shopping on AmazonSmile or on the Amazon App and select “Sheetz For the Kidz” as the charity of your choice. Amazon will donate .5% of your purchases to the charity.

Donating online at https://www.sheetzforthekidz.org.



About Sheetz For the Kidz

Sheetz For the Kidz is a non-profit organization, designated as a 501(c) (3) charity, independent of the Sheetz Corporation. The organization was created in 1992 by local store employees wanting to help local children. The mission of the charity is to provide support, hope, joy and happiness to children in need within the communities in which Sheetz operates. To date, the charity has impacted more than 139,000 children living in the communities Sheetz serves!