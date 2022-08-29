HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Meat prices are up 11% from last year and it’s forcing changes to shopping habits.

“We’re selling bulk hamburger, like 50-pound bags,” Janice Brenneman, owner of Brenneman’s Meat Market in Huntingdon said.

More than 70% of Americans have adjusted how they buy meat because of inflation according to surveys at Kansas State University.

“Even sausage, and even buying whole loins and taking them, anything in bulk that they can save a little bit of money on,” Brenneman said.

It’s a product of higher price tags across the board.

“They’re paying more for gas, they’re paying more for everything,” Brenneman said. “You go to the grocery store and everything has gone up so much. They’re just trying to save where they can, of course, like all of us.”

Brenneman said they’re working through the waves.

“Pricing isn’t terrible right now on beef and pork, but it fluctuates of course,” Brenneman said. “So, you never know quite what to tell people, what the pricing will be. You can’t predict the future unfortunately anymore.”

She said some types of meat are much harder to get right now. Specifically, turkey.

“Until like the next shipment of turkeys come in, and they decide where they’re gonna go, and who they’re gonna go to, and how many they’re gonna have, I’m not even sure what I’m going to have for the holiday,” Brenneman said.

Brenneman said customers will buy in bulk and freeze the meat; however, she encouraged them to try new things along the way.

“Try to be a little bit more flexible,” Brenneman said. “There are a lot of other cuts of meat. Explore the recipes and look into some less expensive cuts.”