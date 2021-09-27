Cussing Altoona man charged for assaulting resident with knife

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is facing charges after police say he pulled a knife and assaulted another man who asked him to watch his language.

James Seaman

The incident occurred on Friday, Sept. 24 at 11:23 a.m. when James Seaman, 21, was walking along 4th ave. A nearby resident reportedly heard Seaman yelling and swearing while he was talking on the phone and asked him to watch his language due to children living in the area. Police say Seaman approached the resident from across the street with a pocket knife in his hand and pointed it at the resident.

The resident reportedly attempted to protect himself with a walking stick but Seaman pulled the resident towards him and struck the resident on the left side of his face with the knife handle. Seaman dropped the knife in the altercation and was retrieved by a neighbor who was later kicked by Seaman when he attempted to hand it back to him.

Police located Seaman at 25th Street and 4th Ave. where they retrieved a black knife from his right pocket along with a marijuana pipe in his left pocket.

Seaman was transported to Blair County Prison and is being held on $50,000 bail. He faces multiple charges including felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, misdemeanor counts of recklessly endangering another person, simple assault, possession of drug paraphernalia, harassment and disorderly conduct.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 6.