Curwensville students are able to feel more comfortable in the classroom thanks to the “Comfort Closet”

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Curwensville school district is going the extra mile to help their students feel comfortable in the classroom. “The Comfort Closet” allows students to focus on the classroom.

The closet has a wide variety of supplies. Whether a student is in need of a snack or a sweater, they can find whatever they need inside.

The idea originally came about as a way to provide clothes for students in need. But after growing in popularity, it is now a one stop shop for anything a student may need. The closet offers things from clothes, snacks, toothpaste and deodorant.

Everything inside the closet is donated by the community, and the school’s guidance counselor Jesse Husted says that surrounding communities, and even some from out of state have joined in on the donations.

One of the main attractions of the closet is their “second chance breakfast,” which offers students a chance to grab a nutritious snack if they weren’t able to eat at home. 100 of these breakfasts are offered everyday, with cafeteria workers individually packing them each day.

Husted says being able to provide these meals to student’s allows them to not have to worry about having something to eat, letting them focus on their schoolwork.

“We all know that whenever you’re hungry, or if you’re thirsty, you just need to fulfill those basic human needs,” Husted said. “Then you can perform better in the classroom.”

Those interested in donating items to “The Comfort Closet” can reach out to the Curwensville Area School District, or Husted himself at jhusted@curwensville.org.