Curwensville man gets 2 years in federal ammunition case

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Curwensville man was sentenced in federal court to 2 years in prison after pleading guilty to federal ammunition charges.

Chancellor M. Shaw, 27, was originally convicted in 2018 for fleeing and eluding, and flight to avoid apprehension, according to court papers. This prohibited Shaw from possessing ammunition, but he was found with it in September of 2019, according to the Department of Justice.

In Sept. 2019, he was charged in federal court in Johnstown and after pleading guilty, he was recently sentenced to 24 months in prison and three years of supervised release after that.

United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung commended the ATF and Pennsylvania State Police for their investigations into Shaw.