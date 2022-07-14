CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A Curwensville man is behind bars for allegedly raping a neighbor’s friend in 2021.

Douglas Albert, 53, was charged with raping an unconscious woman in March 2021 after DNA obtained from a rape kit was tied back to him.

On March 31, 2021, the woman was staying at a friend’s apartment alone and was woken up by Albert raping her, according to a criminal complaint.

The woman called the police who arrived shortly before 2:30 a.m. and told them she “froze up” and blacked out, according to court documents. When they made contact with Albert, he reportedly told police he had been home all night and encouraged them to have a rape kit performed on the victim.

On April 5, 2021, the female victim spoke with police again, offering more information about the rape from days earlier. The woman had been out with a friend in Curwensville and had a few drinks. She returned to her friend’s apartment alone around 11 p.m. on March 30, 2021, locked the door, and went to bed. She told police she didn’t try and stop Albert as she feared he would harm her. She also told police that Albert had a key to her friend’s apartment as he lets the friend’s dog out, according to court documents.

On April 11, 2022, police obtained a search warrant for Albert’s DNA and on July 12, 2022, they received a match with the victim’s rape kit.

Albert is facing seven charges including rape of an unconscious victim, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, multiple sexual assault charges, aggravated assault without consent, indecent assault of an unconscious person and indecent assault without consent of other.

He had his preliminary arraignment Thursday and has a preliminary hearing scheduled for July 20.