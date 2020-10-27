Curwensville Elementary closed this week due to COVID-19 cases

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Curwensville Elementary announced Tuesday that the school will remain closed through the week due to a second positive case of COVID-19.

Superintendent Ronald A. Matchock said the students were sent home early Monday after they were notified of a second positive test that prompted the district to follow state Department of Health guidelines that call for a short-term closure.

The school will conduct remote learning through Friday, October 30 with in-person classes resuming on Monday, November 2 Matchock added.

