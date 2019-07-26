Curwensville council reinstates Chief, immediately demotes him

CURWENSVILLE, CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Curwensville council has unanimously voted to reinstate chief Mark Kelly after a 20-minute executive session.

Following that motion, the council also unanimously voted to demote him to patrolman.

Kelly was fired earlier in July for what council said was “disobeying orders, negligence, and unbecoming conduct.”

Kelly was later reinstated by the Mayor last week, which caused controversy around the Mayor’s power to do that.

Kelly will receive back pay for the time he missed and will receive the same salary because of his union contract that expires at the end of the year.

There will be no chief as of now.