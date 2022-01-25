Curwensville community helps family that lost their home in a fire

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – One Clearfield County community is coming together to help out a member of their own after losing everything in a fire over the weekend. The Southside Subs and Grocery deli is accepting tips this whole week, which will be given to the Bloom family.

The deli is coming to the aid of one of their own, who lived in the home that burned down over the weekend and works at Southside Subs. Since starting to accept tips, many in the community have come to give money, or donate clothes to the family. The community response this week has been heartwarming, said Rachel Dixon, the owner of Southside Subs and Grocery, and manager Emily Kolesar added that the actions of those in the smalltown Curwensville community are nothing new to them.

“Everyone’s been coming together, the community is super strong,” Kolesar said. “As Rachel talked about it, it’s just something we do, we didn’t have any second thoughts about it, it seems like that’s just how everyone is in the community too. No one‘s thinking twice, everyone’s just coming together to help them out.”

Tips for the Bloom family will be accepted at Southside Subs and Grocery at their location at 313 Susquehanna Ave in Curwensville all this week, until January 31. Anyone that may be interested in donating anything to the family can also call the restaurant at 814-236-3261.