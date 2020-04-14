Curve, UPMC and community to participate in Illumination Ovation in support of first responders

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) – Tuesday, April 14th begins Illumination Ovation, a community initiative in support of all essential workers.

Initially referred to as Light up Altoona, the community is asked to turn on their lights, step outside and cheer at 8 p.m.

This initiaive is spearheaded by UPMC but, is not a UPMC event.

“We’re hoping this will be something folks can look forward to each week as a way to help bring the community together and show support for each other,” stated UPMC Public Relations Specialist Danielle Sampsell.

Now renamed Illumination Ovation, the hope is to get officials in surrounding counties involved.

Earlier Tuesday, the Altoona Curve also voiced their participation.

“To stand in solidarity with essential employees of Altoona and to thank them for their sacrifices during the current pandemic, the Altoona Curve will turn on the lights at Peoples Natural Gas Field for “Light Up Altoona” on Tuesday, April 14 at 8 p.m,” stated the release.