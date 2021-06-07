Public asked to avoid Horseshoe Curve after non-hazardous train derailment

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Blair County residents are advised to avoid the area near the Horseshoe Curve railway after a non-hazardous train derailment happened Monday afternoon, according to the Logan Township Police Department.

According to police, there is no danger to the public and there is no need for a response from emergency services. The derailment was originally reported to Logan Township EMA and Blair 911, but the scene is under the control of Norfolk Southern.

The public is asked to avoid the area so Norfolk Southern personnel and equipment can be staged.