SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has announced that on Monday, June 20, culvert replacements will begin.

The replacement project is on Routes 31 and 3029 (Copper Kettle Highway), in Jefferson and Milford townships. On June 20, the contractors will close Route 3029 to replace the first culvert pipe. Traffic will be detoured while the work is being completed. The 13-mile detour will follow Route 281 to Route 3010 (Indiantown Road) to Route 3037 (Trent Road).

All work is set to be completed by June 27. After the first culvert pipe replacement, the contractor will set up temporary traffic signals on Route 31. This will be in preparation for the second pipe installation.

On Monday, June 27, pipe replacement work will start on Route 31. This work will be done in half-width construction, under temporary traffic signals. Traffic will also be reduced to one lane.

Motorists should anticipate minor delays and are advised to use caution and watch for construction personnel and vehicles. Traffic will still have access to Koozer Park via the Route 31 entrance. Several signs will be placed for motorists to follow into the park.

The project includes a new guide rail and bituminous pavement installations, with additional paving to take place this fall, to allow for any roadway settling.

The $722,488.25 project will be completed by New Enterprise and is weather dependent. It is to be completed by mid-October 2022.