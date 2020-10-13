Cuddles for Kids toy drive seeks donations for 15th anniversary

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — The children’s charity nonprofit Cuddles for Kids is getting ready to start its 15th annual toy drive in a row, and it needs help from the community to be successful.

With this year being so different due to COVID-19, the organization is not allowing its most popular donation of stuffed animals for safety reasons.

Instead, they are asking for monetary donations from individuals, and for businesses to put drop off boxes in their offices or store windows.

“This year we’re asking for a stuffed animals on a piece of paper,” said Conner Hagins, the founder of the program, “[we’re] asking for a dollar or a five dollar donation so we can get something more fit for what’s happening right now.”

In order to find out how to donate, please visit the nonprofit’s website or Facebook.