Cuddles For Kids is spreading joy through “Be Kind,” campaign

JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A local nonprofit, Cuddles For Kids, is spreading joy through their “Be Kind,” campaign.

“With everything going on in our world today, we thought it’d be a great idea to start a kindness campaign,” says Cuddles For Kids Founder and President, Conner Hagins.

Gun Violence Archive reports 261 mass shootings so far in 2019, and Hagins says bringing joy to others with all of the violence around us, is a unique feeling.

“Just being able to bring a smile to someone’s face one day is something truly special.”

That’s why he started the nonprofit 13 years ago and now, their “Be Kind,” campaign. The new campaign is a t-shirt fundraiser with all proceeds going to local classroom projects.

“Really with anything they need, if they need supplies, you know if they’re having a tough time with just different things they’ll need for the school year.”

Hagins says the inspiration to start Cuddles For Kids came from someone close to him.

“My father was in the hospital for double bypass surgery. The light bulb idea came from when he got a stuffed animal for breathing and his condition and just something to hold onto. I remember being a young kid in the hospital and it wasn’t a fun time for myself or my family.”

That experience led Hagins to want to help others who are in that same position he once was, and he says giving back is so easy to do.

“We felt the smallest things would go the longest ways. I think it’s just a special honor to be able to take some time out of each and every day to give back and help others.”

The deadline to order t-shirts is September 1, and you can find out how to get yours by visiting their website here.