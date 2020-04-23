Cuddles for Kids giving back to folks in the community by making masks

JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A local non-profit is helping folks in the community by making and donating masks.

Cuddles for Kids started making masks last week and have now donated more than 200 masks to people in need.

Founder Conner Hagins says the goal is to keep folks safe while putting a smile on people’s faces.

“Normally if you see someone or you’re staring at someone you try to give them a smile. When it’s through a mask, they probably didn’t see that I was smiling at them. We wanted to make ones that people could kind of stand out and be unique with and kind of show who they are.”

The masks are free and any donations will go to helping them make more.

More information can be found on their website by clicking here.