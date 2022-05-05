CAMBRIA COUNTY Pa. (WTAJ)– A new initiative by Cuddles for Kids plans to help ease the burden of families having to choose either food or hygiene products.

For the month of May, Cuddles for Kids is holding a personal hygiene products drive in order to fill their “Caring Nooks.” The nooks are old newspaper vending machines that were redone to be able to hold items such as toothpaste, hairbrushes, shampoo and other hygiene products. 20 of the old vending machines were bought to be made into nooks that will be placed throughout areas in Cambria and Somerset County and even some locations in Pittsburgh.

Cuddles for Kids asks that the following items for donation are full sized and unused:

Shampoo

Conditioner

Body Wash

Lotion

Deodorant

Toothbrushes

Toothpaste

Feminine Products

Chapstick

Eight nooks will be placed by the end of July and depending on how the community reacts and if they can keep them filled, then they will place more of them. YWCA, Beginnings Inc, Windber Community Building, Dr Rohanna’s Office in Ebensburg will have nooks and Cuddles for kids is looking to add a couple other locations as well.

For just $300 a business can get its name and logo displayed on the front of the caring nook .

The Caring Nooks in total will need about 60 cans of black spray paint and they currently are looking for someone to paint them. If they can not find someone or a business willing to paint them then they will hold a community spray painting day on Broad Street where the nooks are being stored in a U-Haul storage unit.

Donations for the nooks can be dropped off at the Johnstown Airport in room 1101, the YWCA, Upper Yoder Volunteer Fire Department or the Windber Community Building.