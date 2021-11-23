Cuddles For Kids accepting donations for annual toy, clothing drive

If your children have an extensive collection of small toys, invest in kid-friendly storage containers, so toys are organized when not in use.

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A local nonprofit organization announced their annual toy drive and cold weather gear drive are both underway this holiday season to help support those in need.

Cuddles For Kids (CFK) is accepting new toys, coloring books, games or puzzles ahead of Christmas to donate to local children. Winter hats, scarves and gloves will also be accepted. Donations can be made through Dec. 17, though they noted they will NOT be accepting stuffed animals.

As of Nov. 20, some areas where donations will be accepted include 814 Lanes and Games, John Murtha Cambria County Airport, Starbucks in Richland, Enchanted Ink, Upper Yoder Township Volunteer Fire Department Station 27, PA State Police in Ebensburg, Makin’ Waves Hair Salon and much more. A full list can be found on the CFK Facebook page.

In conjunction with the toy drive, the CFK also partnered with local organizations to distribute hats, gloves/mittens and scarves to help keep the community warm during the cold weather months ahead.

Distribution sites will be held at the Johnstown Police Department, Upper Yoder Police Department, Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church New Kensington and Free Store 15104.

The CFK organization was founded in 2006 by Conner Hagins at the age of 9 to help children and families in the local community that have been affected by life-changing situations, according to their website. Since then they’ve donated nearly $1 million in items and grants.

Cash donations are also accepted via mail at Cuddles For Kids, P.O. Box 701, Johnstown, PA 15907-0701. They can also be made through their website, via PayPal at Conner@cuddlesforkids.net or VENMO @cuddlesforkids.

For more information, visit their website or check them out on Facebook.