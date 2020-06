RUSH TOWNSHIP, CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two PSP cruisers collided into each other as they responded to a call for back up.

The cruisers, coming from PSP Rockview, were arriving at a location to give back up to a third trooper on a call at roughly 10:45 a.m. on May 30.

Unit G7-21 collided with G7-6 in the process in the area of the 200 block of Railroad Street in Rush Township.

No injuries were reported.