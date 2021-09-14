Crickfest returns to Centre County for its 18th year

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Penns Valley Conservation Association (PVCA) will hold its 18th annual Crickfest Celebration, Sunday, Sept. 19 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Coburn Park.

Each year, Crickfest brings the community together to celebrate the beauty of the Penns Valley creeks and bountiful watersheds. Proceeds made will benefit the PVCA’s Environmental Education Program in Penns Valley Schools. More information on the program can be found on the Penns Valley website.

A breakdown of events at Crickfest can be found below:

Music

Performances by Pure Cane Sugar and other local talent

Food Trucks

Inglebean

Nittany Catering

Brazillian Munchies

Taproot Kitchen and Ethiopian Foods

Activities

Duck races

Bottle rockets

Pony rides

Petting zoo

Also at Crickfest will be the Inaugural 5K Tunnel Trot, available to runners, walkers and trotters. The fee for this 3.1-mile run is $25 per person and also benefits the education program. Event check-in begins at 9 a.m. with the trot starting at 10 a.m.

All participants who register before Sept. 19 will receive a commemorative 2021 Tunnel Trot t-shirt. More information on the trot and the link to purchase tickets can be found on Eventbrite.

To stay up to date on Crickfest information and updates, visit the PVCA’ss Facebook Page.