Crews work to clean up fuel leak in Huntingdon County

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Officials in Huntingdon County are working to clean up a fuel spill in Penn Township.

We’re told the Marklesburg Volunteer Fire Company, EMA and other emergency personnel responded to the call early this morning on Mountain Road.

According to the Assistant Fire Chief, the leak stems from a pipeline in the area. The company has since shut it down.

Officials say the leak is contained and residents should not be concerned.

“We have booms in place in any runoff streams to keep it from getting into any waterways.” Brian Sheaffer Assistant Chief Marklesburg Fire Department

Sheaffer says there hasn’t been any fuel found in waterways at this point.

The road may remain closed for a couple of days as crews work to clean up the scene.