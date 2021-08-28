Crews searching Somerset County lake for missing man

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Crews are currently searching Youghioheny Lake for a missing man in Somerset County.

Somerset County Dispatch confirmed that crews have been looking for the man for more than 24 hours.

Somerset County Swift Water Team, Somerset County Search and Rescue, Somerset Area Ambulance, Greensburg Fire Dept. Dive Team, East Elizabeth Fire Dept Dive Team, Pennsylvania State Police, Pennsylvania State Police Tropper 5, Addison Fire Dept., Confluence Fire Dept., Salisbury Fire Dept., Shanksville Fire Dept., Markleysburg Fire Dept. and Station 116 Lower Kiski Fire Dept. are the crews that are all partaking in the search.

