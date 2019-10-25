Breaking News
Crews search for missing hunter in Quehanna Wild area

CAMERON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Mountaineer Search and Rescue is searching for a lost hunter who was last seen on Thursday, October 25.

86-year-old James Dobson, from Driftwood, Pa, was last seen in the Quehanna Wild area yesterday around 6 a.m. and was in good health.

It’s reported that Dobson never met up with his hunting partner a few hours later at Noon.

His hunting partner proceeded to drive around and search for a few hours until he contacted Dobson’s family. Sinnamahoning Ambulance was contacted around 5 p.m. and the search began.

Search crews from MSAR, Elkland Search & Rescue, Karthaus Fire Department, Karthaus Ambulance, DCNR, and PSP were searching all night and into the morning.

  James Dobson
Officials report the search for James Dobson is still active.

