Crews search Canoe Creek after man reportedly never resurfaced

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Crews have been called to Canoe Creek after a man reportedly went under the water and never resurfaced, according to emergency responders.

Officials say the call came in at 3:11 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.

Currently, Mooring Drive is closed off of Beaver Dam Road while crews search the eastern shore area of Canoe Creek Lake.

Geeseytown Fire Company, Hollidaysburg Fire, State Police out of Hollidaysburg and the Marklesburg Fire dive team are on the scene. Officials state that divers are also coming in to assist from Cambria and Mifflin counties.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTAJ on-air and online as we continue to update and confirm more information.