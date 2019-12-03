Coroner: One dead after being accidentally shot while hunting in Tyrone

TYRONE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The coroner has been called to the scene of a hunting accident in Tyrone.

Police say the incident happened off of State Route 453 Tuesday evening in Tyrone.

Blair County Coroner, Patty Ross tells WTAJ that two men from the Tyrone area in their early 40s were hunting when one accidentally shot the other.

No identities have been released, and an autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday morning.

State Police and the Game Commission are investigating.

This is a developing story.