Crews respond to two-alarm fire in Duncansville

ALLEGHENY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WTAJ) — The owner of a home in Duncansville says a cardboard box next to his wood furnace caught on fire Wednesday morning.

Officials say six crews responded to the two-alarm fire between 10:30 and 10:45 a.m. Wednesday.

A family member says her cousin was home at the time the fire started. She says it started in the basement but her cousin was able to get out on his own.

The house was made out of old railroad lumber, which made the fire difficult to battle.

Fire crews tell us the house is a total loss and they’re waiting for the approval from the fire marshal to tear it down.

The house was on a dirt road off the main stretch of Mill Road. Firetrucks couldn’t make it all the way up to the house, so water tankers had to be brought in.

We’re told the house owner does not have home insurance and has been without a job for the past three years.