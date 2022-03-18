CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Crews are on the scene of a three-alarm fire in Clearfield County after a garage fire spread to at least one additional structure.

WTAJ was told the fire is under control and that the main garage buildings is deemed a total loss, including the antiques and old vehicles that were inside.

The structure fire is located at the 600 block of Haytown Road in Penn Township. Hope Fire Company is currently on scene assisting the Grampian Fire Company, along with at least 10 additonal crews.

Get the latest local news, weather, and community events. Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

Additionally, there is traffic disruption which has caused roads nearby to be blocked off.