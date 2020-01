DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ) — Crews are responding to a house fire on Spring Avenue Tuesday afternoon.

The fire reportedly started in the kitchen. Officials report that no one was home, but there were two dogs inside that have died.

Crews dispatched at 2:05 p.m. and were able to take control of the flames.

You’re advised to avoid the 200 block of Spring Avenue while crews continue to work.

