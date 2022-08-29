SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Crews responded to a fire at a Somerset County Inn on Monday, Aug. 29.

The fire started sometime in the evening at the Knights Inn. According to the Somerset Fire Departments Jim Clark, the fire started on the backside of the inn and spread to three rooms.

What caused the fire is still unknown. Three rooms were burned. There were occupants in the room where the fire originated but none in the adjacent rooms.

Somerset police were first on the scene and helped to get occupants out of the building.

According to Clark no injuries have been reported.

An investigation is ongoing.

Fire departments responding to fire in Somerset County

