UPDATE: 3:48 p.m. Bellefonte Fire Cheif has confirmed that there were no injuries and they believe the fire was electrical in nature.

We’ll have more details coming up later today.

BELLEFONTE, CENTRE CO., Pa. (WTAJ) — Crews are currently responding to a commercial building that is on fire in the downtown Bellefonte area.

The two-alarm fire is at 100 N Allegheny Street.

If possible, you should avoid the Allegheny Street area.

We will update this story as information becomes available.