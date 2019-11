BLACKLICK TWP, CAMBRIA CO, Pa. (WTAJ) — Crews responded to a crash Wednesday morning that took down two telephone poles.

Nanty Glo Fire Department reported that a commercial vehicle crashed on the 100 block of Station Road just after 6 a.m.

The truck brought down two telephone poles and numerous wires.

Rescue 43 is still on the scene assisting with cleanup and the fuel spill.

No injuries have been reported.