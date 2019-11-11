Crews responded to truck crash into local river

BELLWOOD, BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Excelsior Fire Company No. 1 responded to a call about a truck that crashed into a river this past Sunday.

The accident occurred around 1:20 p.m. on Sunday, November 10, 2019. EMS arrived and reported that the driver was able to get out of the truck, but could not get off the roof of it. Engine/Rescue 22 arrived at River Road and Watts Road to close the roadway.

Crews placed a single roof ladder down the embankment and were able to use a second ladder to bridge out to the truck. The driver was then safely brought back to land with no issues or injuries reported.

Allegheny truck soon arrived to pull the vehicle from the river.

Engine/Rescue 22, Squad 22 and FP-22 all responded to the call. An additional crew of 6 remained at the station as a back-up in case things got worse and more help was needed for a water rescue.