Crews responded to early morning rollover crash on PA Turnpike

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — First responders were called to a rollover crash early Monday morning on the PA Turnpike in Somerset County.

The call came in around 2 a.m., according to dispatch. The crash occurred around mile marker 101 in the eastbound lanes.

Somerset County 911 stated that companies from Westmoreland and Sykesville responded to the scene. As of this writing, they were unable to say if there were any serious injuries.

This is a developing story, stick with WTAJ on-air and online as we learn more information.